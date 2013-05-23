JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher became first-time parents on Tuesday, May 21. The Reba actress gave birth to daughter Emerson Jay in Cleveland, a rep for the couple confirms to Us Weekly.

"We are overjoyed, blessed and so full of love that our daughter Emme has finally arrived," the new parents say in a statement. "She is healthy, beautiful and vibrant. It's the best feeling in the world."

PHOTOS: Young Hollywood moms

Garcia, 33, announced her pregnancy in November 2012, nearly two years after she tied the knot with Swisher at the Breakers Hotel & Resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

PHOTOS: Stylish star moms on the go

"Jo and I, we're so excited to meet her and to bring her in the world and give her a whole lot of love," Swisher, 32, told Yahoo! on the Road's Ben Lyons during a May 12 interview. "I want her to be exactly like my wife."

PHOTOS: Stars and their dads

The couple previously lived in Manhattan when Swisher played for the New York Yankees. When the Cleveland Indians signed the athlete to a four-year, $56 million contract in December 2012, the spouses relocated to Swisher's home state. "I knew we were coming home in a sense for Nick," Garcia told MLB.com May 10. "And that felt really warm and lovely."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher Name Daughter Emerson Jay!