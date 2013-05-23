JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher Name Daughter Emerson Jay!
JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher became first-time parents on Tuesday, May 21. The Reba actress gave birth to daughter Emerson Jay in Cleveland, a rep for the couple confirms to Us Weekly.
"We are overjoyed, blessed and so full of love that our daughter Emme has finally arrived," the new parents say in a statement. "She is healthy, beautiful and vibrant. It's the best feeling in the world."
Garcia, 33, announced her pregnancy in November 2012, nearly two years after she tied the knot with Swisher at the Breakers Hotel & Resort in Palm Beach, Fla.
"Jo and I, we're so excited to meet her and to bring her in the world and give her a whole lot of love," Swisher, 32, told Yahoo! on the Road's Ben Lyons during a May 12 interview. "I want her to be exactly like my wife."
The couple previously lived in Manhattan when Swisher played for the New York Yankees. When the Cleveland Indians signed the athlete to a four-year, $56 million contract in December 2012, the spouses relocated to Swisher's home state. "I knew we were coming home in a sense for Nick," Garcia told MLB.com May 10. "And that felt really warm and lovely."
