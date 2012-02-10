BERLIN (AP) -- Angelina Jolie says she's nervous and excited about the upcoming premiere in Sarajevo of her Bosnian war movie "In the Land of Blood and Honey."

The film, which is showing at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday, is set to make its full debut in the Bosnian capital on Feb. 14, though it already has been shown to some groups there.

Already released in the U.S., Jolie's directorial debut is a drama about a Serb soldier who finds his ex-lover, a Muslim Bosnian woman, among sex slaves in a camp.

Jolie said of the Bosnian premiere: "I'm nervous and I'm excited ... I'll probably cry through the entire thing."

She added: "I'll be very, very moved because, of course, a lot of the people coming are the victims of war so it's going to be heavy."