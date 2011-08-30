They grow up so fast!

Justin Bieber got into his first fender bender while driving his black Ferrari in California's San Fernando Valley on Tuesday -- but everyone's A-OK.

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber's biggest celeb fans

With the 17-year-old "Baby" singer behind the wheel, his luxurious sports car collided with a Honda Civic in an underground parking structure, according to the Los Angeles Times.

PHOTOS: Whoa! Justin and Selena's beach PDA

"No one was injured and there was no damage to either vehicle," the LAPD said in a statement.

PHOTOS: Justin's big VMA moment

Bieber made a big splash at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards when he debuted his pet snake "Johnson," smooched his main squeeze Selena Gomez on camera and accepted the Best Male Video Award from Kim Kardashian.