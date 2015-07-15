It can't often be said that Kanye West is a voice of reason, but when it comes to Scott Disick, the rapper may be just that!

Us Weekly is reporting that Kim Kardashian West's husband called Scott the week of July 5 and told him to "get his act together for the kids." The phone call came just days before it was reported that Kourtney Kardashian ended her nine year relationship with the man known as "Lord Disick." The phone call (and split) also came after Scott was photographed getting handsy with his ex girlfriend in Monte Carlo.

"Kanye told him he needs to man up and go to rehab," the source said, adding that Kanye advised Scott to cancel his July 10 hosting gig at Las Vegas' 1 OAK nightclub. Scott heeded that advice and eventually canceled.

Scott, it was reported, actually did go to rehab recently, but he only stayed a couple of hours before leaving the Boca Raton, Fla., treatment center.

Since the split, Scott has maintained a low profile and he hasn't been to the Calabasas, Calif., home that he shares with Kourtney in over a month. However, he does see his three children -- Mason, 5, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 7 months -- almost daily, albeit remotely.

Scott does try to connect with them every day over his phone and computer, it's been reported. Kourtney, although angry with her former beau, actually arranges some of the phone calls because she wants her children to have a relationship with their father.

Since axing her relationship, Kourtney has yet to actually say much in public or on social media. On July 14, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted three images to her Instagram, but none of them referenced her failed relationship or Scott.

Scott has posted far fewer photos than his former love over the past week. On July 8, the day of his daughter's 3rd birthday, he posted a cute collage of photos, but a bittersweet message. "1 of the only things I'm proud of about myself," he captioned the post.