The Kardashians have become the latest celebrity "swatting" victims following a hoax call on Friday.

VIDEO: Fashion don'ts

Police took over Bruce and Kris Jenner's Hidden Hills home near Los Angeles after receiving a 911 call claiming someone had been shot inside the house, according to TMZ.com. The caller told authorities he or she was locked in a closet in the house.

RELATED: Celebrities Undressed: See the latest fashion flubs

Sources tell the website officers locked down the neighborhood as they searched the Jenner estate. Bruce, Kris and their daughters Kylie and Kendall were asked to wait outside their home as police verified the family wasn't in any danger.

RELATED: Tom Cruise becomes victim of celebrity swatting

Police insiders tell TMZ.com it was all a hoax and the Kardashian clan fell victim to the "swatting" craze -- in which hoaxsters file a false emergency report. Earlier this week, police were called to Tom Cruise's Beverly Hills home to check out a false alarm. Other recent victims have included Ashton Kutcher and Justin Bieber.