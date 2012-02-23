Must love kids!

Kate Gosselin hasn't had much luck in love since splitting with her womanizing husband Jon in 2009. Appearing on Dr. Drew's "Lifechangers" Wednesday, the 36-year-old single mom opened up about her lackluster love life.

"The odds are so against me, one mom and eight kids," Kate said. "I am lonely. I clean up the house, put kids to bed and there I sit. Ideally, I would find that person ... don't know if I feel ready for that."

The former TLC reality star (who now blogs for CouponCabin.com) said her relationship with Jon, 38, has slowly improved since their divorce.

"He basically lives his life and I live mine. It's more peaceful. Probably not anything that I'm doing differently. Possibly he's working now and so he feels like he's living a regular life again and maybe a little happier with himself, so that boils down to peace between us. The kids are now OK going there."

"I feel like he's trying [to be a good dad] again," Kate added. "That's good. The bottom line is the kids come home basically happy and that's all that matters."