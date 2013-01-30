With a royal baby on the way -- and her acute morning sickness thankfully behind her -- Duchess Kate is not content to sit still! Pregnant Kate Middleton has been spotted in London recently indulging in some (budget-minded) retail therapy.

On the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 28, the first-time mom-to-be browsed the wares at Selfridge's department store in London -- where she checked out casual and sportswear at Sweaty Betty, a women's sportswear brand, a store source confirms to Us Weekly. Prince William's 31-year-old wife eventually scooped up a pair of Kriya Yoga leggings in grey, which retail for $45.

During the low-key trip, the future Queen also checked out the sweaters in the section of her beloved brand Reiss, but avoided other pricey labels, the source adds.

Just a few days before, Middleton stocked up on some maternity wear at another London store, JoJo Maman Bebe. Another source also confirms that the royal has placed an order for items from the new Asos Maternity Collection.

But it's not all about shopping for Middleton, now that she's completely recovered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which landed her in the hospital back in December. "Catherine's arranging meetings with the charities she is involved with and planning future engagements before the baby is born," a royal source tells Us. "She wants to keep herself busy now that she is feeling better."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton Shops for Maternity, Workout Clothes, Gets Back to Work