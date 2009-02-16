Despite growing tabloid rumors and recent pictures showing her newly "filled out" physique, Kate Moss insists that she's not pregnant. Now she's stripping down in an interview and photo spread in New York Magazine to prove it.

In the interview, Moss discusses her new lingerie line, saying, "I've just started wearing bras. Not today, but I have been. Great timing for my lingerie collection." She says pregnancy rumors are all due to the few pounds she's gained.

Kate also talks about her plans to co-chair the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala, bemoaning the fact that last year Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes sailed inside while she was stuck waiting in line, bereft of both cigarettes and alcohol.

Read more of Kate's thoughts and see the pictures at New York Magazine's Web site.