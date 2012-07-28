It's nice to see Katie Holmes smiling again.

One month after the Romantics actress filed for divorce from Tom Cruise, her husband of nearly six years, the 33-year-old Ohio native dined with a mystery man in New York July 27. When Holmes exited the Nomad restaurant, she kissed the man's cheek before saying goodbye and hailing a cab. TMZ caught up with Holmes on her way out, where she admitted to having a "great" night.

Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, 6, currently reside in a $12,500-a-month apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. Awarded primary physical custody of her daughter with Cruise, Holmes has been making the most of their time in the Big Apple. The two have been photographed at Chelsea Piers' gymnastics studio, kid-friendly eatery Alice's Teacup, famed toy store FAO Schwarz and the Central Park Zoo.

"Suri's life is going to change," an insider recently told Us Weekly. "Katie wants to really become a parent and start teaching her strong discipline."

Holmes recently joined the cast of Theresa Rebeck's new play, "Dead Accounts," coming to Broadway this fall. The five-character comedy will be directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

