Katy Perry isn't stressing too much about her (technically) single status.

In ELLE magazine's September issue (on newsstands August 14), the pop star, 27 -- who finalized her divorce from Russell Brand earlier this year -- opens up about her laid-back attitude towards love.

Though she admits she's "a woman who likes to be courted, strongly" -- and hints she didn't have the easiest time with her bitter split from Brand ("I obviously have a lot to say [about love] right now," she says), Perry also explains she's set on letting "love take the lead."

The "Part of Me" singer hasn't ruled out remarrying, either. "Never say never, I guess you'd say," she teases.

For now, Perry seems content to play the field. The Grammy nominated star has been casually dating Florence and the Machine rocker Robert Ackroyd and, more recently, stepping out with John Mayer for date nights around Los Angeles.

On June 19, the pair packed on the PDA during an outing at Soho House in West Hollywood. "They were affectionate, holding hands and cuddling!" one eyewitness told Us Weekly.

The very next night, the duo enjoyed another rendez-vous -- this time, at Perry's pad, where they had pizza delivered.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry on Remarrying: "Never Say Never"