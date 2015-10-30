Kendall Jenner's career transformation from reality star to supermodel

Kendall Jenner wasn't always the high-fashion runway star she is today. She grew up in the spotlight as a part of reality TV's royal family on E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardshians," but didn't pursue a career on the catwalk until she was a teen. To mark her 20th birthday on Nov. 3, 2015, let's take a look at how Kendall has evolved from tween TV star to full-fledged supermodel.

