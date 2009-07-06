Two days after Kevin Jonas proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Danielle Deleasa, she eagerly showed off her diamond ring.

Kevin and Deleasa -- along with 30 friends, which included brothers and bandmates Nick and Joe -- celebrated their engagement over dinner Friday night at their favorite pizza parlor in L.A.

As they were leaving, Deleasa, 21, gave onlookers a glimpse of her 3-carat solitaire cushion-cut diamond.

The ring, which 21-year-old Kevin codesigned with jeweler to the stars Jacob & Co, also includes 210 round brilliant-cut pave diamonds.

The oldest Jonas Brother popped the question to the former hairdresser on Wednesday morning, outside of her New Jersey home.

The couple met in May 2007 while on vacation in the Bahamas with their families.

This isn't the first ring Kevin has picked out. In 2008, Kevin told Details he was waiting until marriage to have sex and began wearing a promise ring from Tiffany's in the meantime.