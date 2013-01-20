Kim Kardashian is happy, in love, and expecting her first child with boyfriend Kanye West. There's just one thing stopping her from riding off into the Miami sunset -- she's technically still married to her ex, basketball player Kris Humphries.

PHOTOS: Why Kim and Kanye are the perfect match

The 32-year-old E! reality starlet filed for divorce in October 2011 after just 72 days of marriage, but 15 months later, the couple have yet to finalize their split. Kim has said repeatedly that she just wants to move on with her life, and she's not the only one who feels that way. Her sister Khloe Kardashian-Odom, 28, can't wait for Humphries to be out of the picture -- and she makes that known in the Jan. 20 season premiere of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kris' wedding album

"Like, seriously, what a waste of your time," Khloe says on the show of her sister's short-lived marriage and subsequent divorce proceedings. "I feel like it was a dream. I feel like it never really even happened."

"It's a really expensive dream that won't leave me alone," Kim says. "I'm annoyed about it, but I've taken it to a level where I'm like, I can't stress about this. The judge says we will be divorced in 2013."

PHOTOS: Kim and Kris' sexy honeymoon

They should have been divorced a long time ago, but Humphries, 27, has been dragging out the situation by trying to build a case against his soon-to-be-ex-wife. "I don't know how she's so calm about this," Khloe laments on her sisters' E! reality spinoff. "He's suing her for an annulment. The only way to legally get an annulment is if there's some type of fraud involved. So Kris said Kim defrauded him to marry her for press."

PHOTOS: Kim and Kanye's PDA

Khloe says that's ridiculous. "If you wanted to marry someone just for press, wouldn't you have picked someone that was actually popular?" she quips. Later, joking about how Kim should have seen the warning signs that her marriage was doomed to fail, she advises, "If you ever come across someone who barks for most of his words, don't date him."

Fortunately for Kim, her current boyfriend has already gotten the stamp of approval from her sisters. "[Kanye] is so much better than Humphries," Khloe says of the rapper.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Khloe Kardashian-Odom Slams Kim Kardashian's Ex Kris Humphries: "What a Waste of Your Time"