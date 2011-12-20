Listen up, dolls!

Kim Kardashian's visit to Haiti earlier this month wasn't a self-serving mission. Although the National Enquirer claimed the 31-year-old reality star visited the country for a fashion show and "spent a fortune pampering [herself]", Kim took to her blog Tuesday to set the record straight.

"The truth is that I was at the Haitian Artisian Fair, where the amazing men and women who make their jewelry and crafts sell them to visitors to make a living, and I bought some beautiful jewelry," she wrote.

Kardashian -- who met with Maria Bello to learn more about the actress' We Advance charity in Haiti -- described her experience as "completely life-changing ... A very emotional and surprisingly positive journey that I will never forget."

Still, she was saddened that "some media outlets have tried to tarnish the motive behind my visit and have written completely ridiculous and untrue things."

She slammed journalists who took "such a positive thing and [wrote] something malicious and untrue."

"I have become accustomed to dealing with rumors and lies spread about my family or my relationships, and have learned to ignore it to a certain extent," Kris Humphries' ex added. "But when a magazine makes the decision to twist the truth and write lies like that, it belittles the entire experience we had in Haiti, and I won’t let them do that."