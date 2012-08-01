In light of Kristen Stewart's affair with director Rupert Sanders, the upcoming promo tour for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 could be incredibly awkward, given that her onscreen husband and her real-life boyfriend are one and the same: Robert Pattinson.

But according to actress Christian Serratos, who plays Angela Weber (a mortal pal of Stewart's character Bella) in the five films, Stewart's fling with the married father-of-two isn't something that should affect ticket sales. "Of course people are fans of us now, but I think above anything, they're fans of these characters," she told Us Weekly at the Viva Glam magazine September issue launch party in Hollywood July 31. "I don't think anyone's really gonna give a sh-t. They're gonna see the movie; it's going to be awesome."

Though a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (out Friday) that Pattinson, 26, has been hiding out at pal Reese Witherpsoon's ranch in Ojai, Calif. -- and ignoring Stewart's calls! -- Serratos hopes they can work things out.

"I support anyone who's in love," explained the 21-year-old actress, who recently went blonde.

The fifth and final installment of the Twilight saga will hit theaters November 16, though most of the cast finished filming in April 2011. " I love seeing new places and I like that we got to travel a lot for this project," Serratos told Us. "It is so bittersweet. . . it is really sad."

