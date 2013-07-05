Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith celebrate Fourth of July
Talk about fireworks! Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Jaden Smith celebrated the Fourth of July holiday together at her dad Bruce Jenner's beach house in Malibu on Thursday.
Wearing a pink and black string bikini, the 15-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star hung out on the home's balcony with her 14-year-old actor beau, donning a black tank top. Later, the teen was seen playing in the water while Smith looked on.
Shortly after the family party -- where mom Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner and their friends also hung out, Kylie tweeted about the fun she had: "Amazing fourth. Couldn't be more thankful for the people around me x."
Although she was spotted grabbing frozen yogurt with Smith's pal, Lil Twist, on Wednesday, July 3 -- fueling rumors that she had ended things with Smith -- the teen model denied she was anything more than friends with the 20-year-old rapper on her Twitter page.
"Media always making it seem like I'm dating everyone I'm seen with," she tweeted. "Makes no sense to me. Don't listen to everything u see, people."
In March, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Smith and Jenner were indeed dating.
"They're dating," a source said. "It's new, but they've been friends forever."
