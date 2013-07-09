Lauryn Hill is behind bars. On Monday, July 8, the 38-year-old singer began her 3-month prison sentence for unpaid taxes.

Ed Ross, a spokesman for the federal Bureau of Prisons, told The Associated Press that Hill reported to federal prison in Danbury, Conn. The minimum security prison has open "dormitory-style" living quarters and inmates are expected to work jobs in maintenance, food service of landscaping.

Hill pleaded guilty last year in New Jersey for failing to pay approximately $1 million in taxes from 2005 to 2009. The Grammy-winning artist and mother of six argued that the reason she failed to file tax returns was because "she withdrew from society at large due to what she perceived as manipulation and very real threats to herself and her family."

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Madeline Cox Arleo scolded Hill in May, "This is a criminal matter. Actions speak louder than words, and there has been no effort here to pay these taxes."

Upon her release from prison, Hill will then serve an additional three months in home confinement and will be under parole supervision for one year.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lauryn Hill Begins 3-Month Prison Sentence for Unpaid Taxes