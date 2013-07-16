Following news that boyfriend Cory Monteith's tragic death on Saturday, July 13, was caused by a lethal mix of heroin and alcohol, a rep for Lea Michele tells Us that the Glee actress is "deeply grateful" for her fans' widespread support.

"Lea is deeply grateful for all the love and support she's received from family, friends, and fans," a rep for Michele tells Us. "Since Cory's passing, Lea has been grieving alongside his family and making appropriate arrangements with them. They are supporting each other as they endure this profound loss together. We continue to ask the media to respect the privacy of Lea and Cory's family."

On Tuesday, July 16, the British Columbia Coroners Service confirmed that Monteith -- who was 31 years old at the time of his passing -- had "died of a mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol."

"There is no evidence to suggest Mr. Monteith's death was anything other than a most-tragic accident," the report stated. "Mr. Monteith's family has been made aware of the circumstances surrounding the death. On behalf of the family members, the BC Coroners Service asks that the media respect their privacy at this difficult time."

Monteith, who had opened up about past substance abuse struggles, had checked into a rehabilitation center earlier this year after admitting that he had relapsed into his addiction habits. The star completed the program in April, and celebrated his 31st birthday with Michele in May.

"Lea and Cory were planning on moving in together after he got back from Vancouver," an insider told Us Weekly of the couple, adding that they "weren't talking engagement or marriage yet but it was heading that way."

"They were 100 percent happy and together and in love at the time of his death," the source added.

