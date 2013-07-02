Looking good, LeAnn Rimes! The country singer was among the performers at the Friend Movement Anti-Bullying benefit concert in L.A. on Monday, July 1 -- and, with husband Eddie Cibrian at her side, the 30-year-old hit the red carpet looking happier and healthier than ever. The "Spitfire" singer, who had cut an alarmingly skinny figure on the beach and at events a few years back, sported a fuller-figured, athletic look for the bash. Wearing a white and black printed sleeveless dress and black peep-toe ankle boots, the Grammy winner wore her hair down in a loose waves and glossy light pink lipgloss.

Relaxed and happy as she spoke with reporters, Rimes explained she and Cibrian, 39, "just got back from Lake Powell" (on the border of Utah and Arizona) "[it] was awesome!" An observer reports that Cibiran (wearing fitted grey jeans, white v-neck t-shirt and grey blazer) was "supportive" as his wife of two years faced an army of photographers and reporters. Her latest fitness kick? "Boxing," Rimes told Us. "It's my favorite thing!"

The anti-bullying movement, Rimes explained, was one close to her heart. "I can relate to it, definitely. I was actually bullied as a kid when I was in school," said Brandi Glanville's erstwhile foe. "Girls can be mean sometimes... People in general. I guess I have a soft spot for it because I have experienced it."

During the show, Rimes, glowing, sang a four-song set -- including an emotional take on new track "Who We Really Are," plus "Spitfire," her classic "Can't Fight the Moonlight," and a cover of "Rocket Man."

"Eddie looked so proud of his wife," an observer says. "He had a huge grin on her face the entire time she sang."

