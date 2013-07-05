Lena Dunham and boyfriend Jack Antonoff had some fun together on Independence Day! The 27-year-old Girls creator supported her 29-year-old guitarist boyfriend at the White House barbecue on Thursday, July 4, where his indie rock band Fun. was performing.

"Happy 4th of July, from our family to yours!" Dunham captioned an adorable photo on Instragram of herself hugging Antonoff outside the White House. The couple, wearing red, white and blue, was also spotted holding hands while going for a stroll around Washington, DC.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest power couples

"She's obsessed with the Obamas and was very excited to go," a source tells Us Weekly of Dunham. "She does not get tired of seeing [Fun. perform] live."

After their performance, the United Service Organizations tweeted, "Thanks so much to Fun. for entertaining our troops and families tonight!"

PHOTOS: Funniest female stars in Hollywood

President Barack Obama also gave a speech during the celebration, and wished his eldest daughter Malia a happy 15th birthday. Dunham tweeted, "Happy Birthday Malia Obama! Let's all hope we're as elegant as you when we grow up."

PHOTOS: 12 breakout stars of 2012

The insider tells Us that the HBO star "had an amazing time" at the White House 4th of July party.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lena Dunham Hugs Boyfriend Jack Antonoff at White House 4th of July Barbecue