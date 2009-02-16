Stars, they're just like ... your angry mother?

According to the New York Post, Lindsay Lohan was spotted chasing her girlfriend down the East Village streets in the wee hours of Valentine's Day yelling, "Samantha Judith Ronson, why are you doing this to me?"

Whenever a significant other's middle name is invoked, you know someone is going to bed without her dinner. Or in this case, without finishing a $32 gold leaf cocktail from New York City hot spot The Eldridge.

The high-drama, high-heels pair (OK, only Lindsay was in heels), who celebrated Sam's sister Charlotte's Fashion Week show earlier in the night, were trailed from the club back to their hotel by at least one reporter and two paparazzi.

Allegedly, Samantha stopped mid-stride and scolded Lindsay in a low whisper, to which the lovelorn starlet shrieked, "What are you talking about? I've been with you all night!"

The gals later disappeared into their hotel room and presumably worked out their problems in private, or at least tried.

Though on Saturday the pair canceled a co-hosting gig at a Florida nightclub called Passion (oh, the irony) citing "illness" and "doctor's orders."

It doesn't matter who you are, fighting with your loved one on Valentine's Day is no fun. We hope Sam and Linds got some rest, ordered chicken noodle soup from room service and made up over hers and hers massages.