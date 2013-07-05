2013 isn't shaping up to be Lisa Robin Kelly's year. Two weeks after the former "That '70s Show" star was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the actress has filed for divorce from Robert Gilliam, whom she married in October 2012.

The couple's relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning, as Kelly was arrested for domestic abuse in April 2012. Both spouses were arrested in November 2012 for assaulting each other in their North Carolina home. According to TMZ, which broke the news of Kelly's divorce plans, the 43-year-old actress decided to leave her husband after another explosive argument regarding her finances.

After Kelly refused to empty her bank account for Gilliam, she told police, he attacked her by pulling her hair, throwing her to the ground and choking her. Kelly also alleged that Gilliam threatened to shoot her. A neighbor overheard the argument and called the police. Gilliam was subsequently arrested. Kelly quickly obtained a restraining order and filed for divorce last week.

Gilliam was convicted of domestic battery and was sentenced to three years' probation plus time served in jail (69 days). He has to attend a 52-week domestic violence program and must stay at least 100 yards away from Kelly at all times, according to TMZ.

Kelly, who played Laurie Forman on "That '70s Show," cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Their divorce case is pending.

