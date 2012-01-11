LONDON (AP) -- Madonna and the stars of her movie "W.E." have attended the U.K. premiere of the film in London.

"W.E." is about the romance between American socialite Wallis Simpson and Britain's King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne for love in the 1930s.

The pop singer, who directed and co-wrote the film, arrived at a cinema in Kensington on Wednesday evening in a floor-length black Jean Paul Gaultier gown and feathered Dolce & Gabbana cape.

She was joined by the film's British cast — Andrea Riseborough, James d'Arcy, Richard Coyle and Natalie Dormer.

The movie opens in Britain on Jan. 20.