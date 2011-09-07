Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony may be ending their personal relationship, but their professional one lives on.

Anthony and Lopez launched their fashion lines — the Marc Anthony Collection and the Jennifer Lopez Collection — on Wednesday.

Anthony marked the launch with a ribbon cutting at Kohl's department store in downtown Jersey City, N.J. Lopez did not attend, but Anthony said they collaborated a lot on the work.

"I always had Jennifer as a soundboard and vice versa," he said of his collection. "I'm really happy about her line and I saw all the work that she put into it."

Anthony also said he's "really proud of" Lopez.

The pair, both 42, announced their split in July after seven years of marriage. They have 3-year-old twins named Max and Emme.

In April, Lopez and Anthony announced plans for a TV show together called "Q'Viva! The Chosen," a series searching for talent in Latin America and then bringing them to America. It will be produced by Simon Fuller, the creator of "American Idol," where Lopez works as judge. A representative for Anthony said the show is in its pre-production stage.