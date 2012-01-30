He may not be ditching class this time around, but 26 years after appearing in the John Hughes classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Matthew Broderick is up to his old tricks for a new Super Bowl spot.

Starring in a new commercial for Honda set to debut on air during Sunday's big game, Broderick, 49, recreates scenes and delivers some of the lines he made famous in the hit 80s flick.

Feigning illness to get out of filming the Honda commercial, Broderick quickly hops into his Honda CR-V to cruise around town on his day off.

"He bought it! One of the worst performances of my career and he didn't doubt it for a second," Broderick says after speaking with his boss, a la Ferris.

Later, the actor -- married to Sarah Jessica Parker -- takes part in a parade and does other activities originally depicted in the comedy.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Life moves pretty fast," Broderick says in the spot. "If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you'll miss it."

Watch the hilarious Ferris Bueller-inspired Super Bowl spot above now!

