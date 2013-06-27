A Bloomberg baby is on the way! New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's 30-year-old daughter, Georgina, is pregnant and expecting a baby with her 36-year-old boyfriend, Ramiro Quintana.

PHOTOS: Celebs get political

A spokesperson told Page Six that Bloomberg, 71, "is thrilled and can't wait to meet his first grandchild." The rep added that "Georgina and her boyfriend are excited to be expecting a baby this winter. Her entire family has been incredibly supportive."

PHOTOS: Young Hollywood moms

Georgina, an equestrian professional like her Argentine beau, is the youngest of Bloomberg's two daughters. His eldest daughter, Emma, 34, married in 2005. Bloomberg divorced their mother, Susan Brown, in 1993.

In 2007, Georgina was ranked as one of the 20 "Most Intriguing Billionaire Heiresses" in Forbes magazine.

PHOTOS; Stars and their dads

The long-term public official has been mayor since January 2002. He currently lives with his domestic partner, former New York state banking superintendent Diana Taylor.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mayor Bloomberg's Daughter, Georgina, Is Pregnant