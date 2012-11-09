Wedding planning isn't exactly at the top of Miley Cyrus' to-do list right now.

The engaged pop star, 19, opened up to the Associated Press on Friday, Nov. 9, about wanting to take her time with her engagement to Liam Hemsworth.

"I am married in my heart and my mind," Cyrus explained. "I do everything that I would be if I had the paper, but I want to take the time to actually enjoy it."

Instead of focusing on a dress, or a venue, or her guest list, Cyrus says her priority is making sure "people ... hear what I want to say" -- via her upcoming album.

"I want to ... get my record out, so when there is a time that I can take some time off, I'll feel like I accomplished my stuff," Cyrus shared. "Then I can take a break and just enjoy being married for a little while."

She has yet to set a release date for her new record (or give it a name), but Cyrus does know she wants to take this one in a slightly different direction from her prior pop-country projects.

"A lot of the beats are produced hip-hop beats," the "Can't Be Tamed" singer revealed. "But the vocal is very raw and my voice is kind of on top of all the tracks, which is what I wanted."

With some help from Pharrell Williams and a lot of Southern "hip-hop producers," Cyrus said she plans to give her new album "more of that dirty-South vibe, a little ATL in there."

