Miley Cyrus responds to Sinead O'Connor, compares her to Amanda Bynes

Miley Cyrus is giving Sinead O'Connor a taste of her own medicine. Just hours after O'Connor, 46, penned a lengthy open letter to Cyrus about her outlandish behavior and how's she's apparently prostituting herself, the "We Can't Stop" singer shared a photo of O'Connor's 1992 infamous moment when she ripped a picture of the Pope on "Saturday Night Live."

"#SNL," Cyrus simply wrote alongside the photo on Oct. 3.

Top top it off, Cyrus, 20, also compared O'Connor to none other than Amanda Bynes. Cyrus posted a screenshot of tweets from O'Connor's Twitter account. "Before Amanda Bynes.... There was…" the "Bangerz" star wrote.

Some of the Irish singer's tweets included trying to find a psychiatrist in Ireland who could "urgently" see her as soon as possible. (Bynes' parents gave an update on their 27-year-old daughter on Sept. 30 that she's "making great strides towards recovery" since moving to celebrity rehab center The Canyon in Malibu, Calif., three weeks ago.)

Good timing? The "Wrecking Ball" singer cleverly pointed out the provocative photo and tweeted the Bynes diss just days before hosting SNL herself. Could a possible O'Connor sketch be in the works?

