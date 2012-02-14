Miranda Lambert Gets Major Valentine's Day Bling From Blake Shelton
Country star Miranda Lambert isn't singing the blues this Valentine's Day, thanks to hubby Blake Shelton. The Voice judge, 35, surprised his sweetheart with a sparkly piece of jewelry on Tuesday.
PHOTOS: Blake and Miranda's love story
Lambert, 28, showed off her new pink-and-white, jewel-encrusted ring in the shape of a bird on her WhoSay account. "Y'all look at my V-day gift," she wrote. "I have been wanting this for a year and a half! I have the best husband in the world!"
PHOTOS: Best celeb engagement rings ever
The couple, who started dating in 2006, tied the knot on May 14, 2011 in a country-themed wedding, which featured a brown wedding cake (meant to look like worn leather) accented by hot pink icing, a four-pound brooch bouquet made of costume jewelry, a reception hall decked out with hunting and fishing gear and more.
