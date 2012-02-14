Country star Miranda Lambert isn't singing the blues this Valentine's Day, thanks to hubby Blake Shelton. The Voice judge, 35, surprised his sweetheart with a sparkly piece of jewelry on Tuesday.

Lambert, 28, showed off her new pink-and-white, jewel-encrusted ring in the shape of a bird on her WhoSay account. "Y'all look at my V-day gift," she wrote. "I have been wanting this for a year and a half! I have the best husband in the world!"

The couple, who started dating in 2006, tied the knot on May 14, 2011 in a country-themed wedding, which featured a brown wedding cake (meant to look like worn leather) accented by hot pink icing, a four-pound brooch bouquet made of costume jewelry, a reception hall decked out with hunting and fishing gear and more.

