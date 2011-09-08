Ali Lohan managed to steal the spotlight from her older sister Lindsay this week without saying a word.

In a photo taken Tuesday, the 17-year-old model emerged in Beverly Hills looking drastically different: with fuller lips and a much more angular face.

So what happened to Lindsay's kid sis?

"Contrary to recent reports, I can confirm that Aliana Lohan has not had any surgery," Alexis Borges, the agency director at Next Model Management, which represents Ali, told E! News.

"As a young girl who is growing up, it's natural for her facial features to change slightly, and we see this with many of the younger models we represent. Aliana is a beautiful 17-year-old girl who is growing into her face and body, as is the norm for someone of her age. We take pastoral care of our models very seriously and encourage the models to maintain a healthy lifestyle and body shape."

Lindsay Lohan also weighed in on the speculation, telling E! her sibling "has never" had surgery.

Still, not everyone is convinced.

Prominent NYC plastic surgeon Dr. Jon Turk, who has not consulted or worked with Lohan, told Us Weekly about what the teen might have had done.

"The most striking changes are the nose and chin," Turk said of the shocking pic. "It appears that she has had a rhinoplasty and chin implant, giving her a narrower and more defined nose as well as a stronger jawline."

Turk added: "There is also evidence of cheek augmentation, either with implants or fillers. The brow has been elevated either surgically or with Botox."

