DETROIT (AP) -- Esther Gordy Edwards, the sister of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr., has died. She was 91.

The Motown Museum made the announcement Thursday. The museum, which Edwards founded, says she died Wednesday night in Detroit surrounded by family and friends.

Edwards was a Motown executive for nearly three decades.

She served as senior vice president, corporate secretary and director of Motown International Operations, where she was charged with exposing the famed "Motown sound" to international audiences.