Biggest movie flops of 2017

There was plenty of money to be made at the box office in 2017... for superhero fare. For many other films? Not so much! Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest box office flops of 2017, starting with "The Promise." Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac starred in the Armenian genocide drama, which debuted in April. It reportedly cost $90 million to produce the epic, which went on to make a paltry $8 million in the States... total. Now keep reading for more of the year's biggest box office disappointments...

RELATED: The most popular movie the year you were born