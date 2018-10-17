Biggest movie flops of 2018

Each year, dozens of movies arrive on the big screen hoping to draw audiences into their cinematic worlds. While some films become worldwide blockbuster hits, like "Black Panther," others flop at the box office. Join Wonderwall.com as we look at the biggest flops of 2018... starting with Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time." With an all-star cast including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Zach Galifianakis, this long-awaited novel-turned-fantasy film was earmarked for success. Sadly, it was never able to live up to the hype and suffered an abysmal opening weekend, followed by lower than expected sales. The film reportedly lost Disney $100 million and, to date, is considered the film giant's biggest failure of the year. Keep reading for more...

