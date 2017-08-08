Books becoming movies in 2017

Whether you think book-to-film adaptations are très trashy or très chic, they're big business in Hollywood. Wonderwall.com rounded up every big-screen adaptation of a literary work that's already opened or is set to debut in theaters in 2017, starting with "The Glass Castle," which comes out on Aug. 11! Destin Cretton directs the film adaptation of the haunting memoir "The Glass Castle" by Jeannette Walls. It tells the story of her childhood in a dysfunctional, deeply impoverished home in which she and her siblings continuously moved due to her father's alcoholism and her mother's inability to hold down a job. Brie Larson stars as Jeannette, who grew up to be a respected gossip columnist, alongside Naomi Watts as her mother and Woody Harrelson as the father who promises his children he's going to build them a shiny "glass castle." Now keep reading for more!

