Craziest moments from MTV Movie Awards past

Of all the award shows, the MTV Movie Awards is one that can always be counted on to deliver some crazy moments. With a history of unpredictable hijinks -- from on-stage make-outs to actors breaking out in spontaneous dance -- we can only imagine what will happen when the network airs the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7. To mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the craziest and most memorable moments from the show since it launched in 1992. First up, a more recent wild moment from 2014! When Zac Efron won for Best Shirtless Performance for his work in "That Awkward Moment," presenter Rita Ora did all of America a favor when she ripped Zac's shirt off while he accepted his golden popcorn prize. Zac later posed for a pic with Jessica Alba and Rita before putting his shirt back on. Keep reading to see more of the craziest Movie Awards moments!

