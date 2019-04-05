The most iconic movie kisses

It's been 20 years since "Never Been Kissed" opened in theaters on April 9, 1999. The rom-com centers around Drew Barrymore's Josie Geller, a super-nerdy 25-year-old journalist who goes back to high school as part of an undercover assignment. In the process, she falls in love with her English teacher, Michael Vartan's Sam Coulson, and after stirring up a whole lot of drama, invites him to the state championship baseball game to give her her "first real kiss" in the middle of the field before the first pitch. We all know what happens next! In honor of the iconic kiss's big anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more unforgettable film liplocks. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: "Never Been Kissed" stars: Where are they now?