Spider-Man movies: The best and worst films in which Peter Parker appears

Peter Parker returns to the big screen in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on July 2, 2019. In honor of the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- which currently holds a 91 percent fresh rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at every major movie in which the Friendly Neighborhood Web Slinger has appeared over the years -- whether in a significant capacity or as a quick cameo. Keep reading for the best and worst of Spider-Man…

RELATED: Marvel movie characters ranked