Stars who've appeared in 'Little Women' adaptations

Since it was published in the late 1860s, Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" has been regarded as a literary masterpiece and a novel that's given us some of the most beloved fictional characters ever created. The timeless book has been adapted for the screen on numerous occasions -- most recently by filmmaker Greta Gerwig in 2019. To mark the release of her version -- which stars Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson (all pictured), Eliza Scanlan, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and more -- on Dec. 25, Wonderwall.com has rounded up some of the actors and actresses who've previously brought the beloved characters from "Little Women" to life. Keep reading for a "Little Women" casting flashback...

