Favorite country music couples

Whether they're collaborating or writing love songs for each other, there's something endearing about country music couples. Keep clicking to check out some of our favorite duos, starting with Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton. The reigning King and Queen of Country Music never take themselves too seriously, always have fun with each other on Twitter, mutually love animals and constantly support each other. The couple co-wrote Miranda's "Over You" to help Blake cope with the death of his brother, and the song was such a huge hit that it even won Song of the Year at the 2013 ACM Awards. This rock-solid couple have also handled tabloid rumors about trouble in their marriage with endless grace. "I just could not imagine her not being in my life," Blake said while shooting down reports of cheating in October 2013.

