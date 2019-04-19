ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in music for April 14-20

Beyonce releases "Homecoming" live album along with Netflix doc Beyonce releases "Homecoming" live album along with Netflix doc
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella 1 / 8

Beyonce releases "Homecoming" live album along with Netflix doc

Beyonce pleasantly shocked fans on April 17 when she released "Homecoming: The Live Album," an unannounced 40-song project featuring music from her iconic Coachella performance. The surprise drop coincided with the release of her Netflix documentary, "Homecoming," which chronicles the creative process behind the 2018 show.

RELATED: Stars are nothing like us: Beyonce edition

Up NextMoney fashion
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella 1 / 8

Beyonce releases "Homecoming" live album along with Netflix doc

Beyonce pleasantly shocked fans on April 17 when she released "Homecoming: The Live Album," an unannounced 40-song project featuring music from her iconic Coachella performance. The surprise drop coincided with the release of her Netflix documentary, "Homecoming," which chronicles the creative process behind the 2018 show.

RELATED: Stars are nothing like us: Beyonce edition

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries