ICYMI: The week in music for July 1-7

Cardi B becomes first female rapper with two No. 1 songs on Billboard Hot 100

Cardi B made history when, on July 2, she became the first female rapper with two No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, topped the charts this week, giving Cardi her second No. 1 after "Bodak Yellow."

