Biggest music moments from June 2018

Beyonce and JAY-Z reveal twins after sharing decoy photo

Beyonce and JAY-Z shared at-home video footage of their twins after flashing a decoy photo moments earlier during a concert on June 6. During the first stop of their "On the Run II" tour in Cardiff, Wales, the superstar couple revealed a photo of themselves each holding two babies. The infants were assumed to be their twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, but Beyonce's team later clarified that they were baby models. Later on, video footage showing Bey and Jay's vow renewal gave audiences a peek at the couple's real twins (confirmed by Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, on Instagram).

