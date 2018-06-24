Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 BET Awards

The BET Awards have been handed out, and now it's time to take a look at the fashion! While some stunned with their sartorial selections, others missed the mark completely. First up? Some Old Hollywood glam brought to us courtesy of Amber Rose! The star rocked this gorgeous emerald velvet frock with a plunging neckline and sleek silhouette, and added a pair of delicate gold heels to finish off her look. Just as amazing as her dress? Her hair and makeup! Keep reading to get a closer look and see all the rest of the best and worst fashion of the night!

