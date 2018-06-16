Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards can always be counted upon to deliver some funky fashion! Before the big show airs on June 18, we're taking a look at the best and worst looks from the red carpet, starting with Zendaya! Leave it to the stylish star to shut down the red carpet! The beauty rocked this incredible brown halter gown by August Getty, which featured a fabulous, exaggerated bubble skirt. She accessorized with Christian Louboutin heels and some super dramatic earrings. See those and the rest of the best and worst dressed stars of the night next!

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 CMT Music Awards