ICYMI: The week in music news for Feb. 9-15, 2020

Lil Wayne passes Elvis on Top 40 hits list

Lil Wayne has officially passed The King. As of Feb. 12, Lil Wayne's new album, "Funeral," is sitting pretty atop the Billboard 200 album chart -- it's the rapper's fifth No. 1 album. Along with that milestone, four songs from the album have entered the Billboard Hot 100, giving Wayne his 82nd career top 40 Hot 100 hit -- and pushing him past Elvis Presley to claim the second-most Top 40 Hot 100 hits in the chart's history bragging rights. Drake is at No. 1 with 100 charting singles. It is important to note that the Hot 100 started in 1958, two years after Elvis's breakthrough.

