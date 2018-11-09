ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in music for Nov. 4-10

Demi Lovato leaves rehab after three month stay Demi Lovato leaves rehab after three month stay
John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 9

Demi Lovato leaves rehab after three-month stay

Demi Lovato is out of rehab and doing well. The singer was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Nov. 3 -- more than three months after she entered a treatment facility following a nearly fatal drug overdose. Demi was all smiles as she left Matsuhisa, a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills, with clothing designer and fellow recovering addict Henry Levy, with whom she grabbed coffee a few days later too.

RELATED: Biggest music news of October 2018

Up NextThe week in music
John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 9

Demi Lovato leaves rehab after three-month stay

Demi Lovato is out of rehab and doing well. The singer was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Nov. 3 -- more than three months after she entered a treatment facility following a nearly fatal drug overdose. Demi was all smiles as she left Matsuhisa, a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills, with clothing designer and fellow recovering addict Henry Levy, with whom she grabbed coffee a few days later too.

RELATED: Biggest music news of October 2018

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries