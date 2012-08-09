NEW YORK (AP) -- The Christmas musical based on Will Ferrell's movie "Elf" is returning to Broadway for the holidays.

Producers said Thursday the show will start performances on Nov. 9 at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on 45th Street, the same venue where it made its debut in late 2010. It will close Jan. 6.

No casting was revealed. When it appeared on Broadway, it starred Beth Leavel, Mark Jacoby, Sebastian Arcelus, Amy Spanger and George Wendt.

The show features songs by Tony Award-nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin ("The Wedding Singer") and a book by Tony winners Thomas Meehan ("The Producers," "Hairspray") and Bob Martin ("The Drowsy Chaperone"). Casey Nicholaw of "The Book of Mormon and "Spamalot," returns to direct and choreograph.

The story of "Elf" centers on Buddy, a delusional 6-foot-3 elf who leaves the North Pole in search of his human father in Manhattan.

"Elf" will find competition not just from the perennial Radio City Christmas Spectacular but also from a musical stage version of the classic film "A Christmas Story."

Now-classic lines from the movie are intact, such as Buddy's PG-rated swear "cotton-headed ninny-muggins" and when he confronts the department store Santa by hissing, "You smell like beef and cheese."

"Christmas Story, The Musical!," with more than a dozen catchy songs written by Benj Pasek and composer Justin Paul, will play the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from Nov. 5 to Dec. 30.

