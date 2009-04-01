President Barack Obama gifted the Queen of England with an iPod during his visit to Buckingham Palace today.

The Apple music player was loaded with video footage and photographs from her 2007 trip to the U.S., London's Daily Telegraph reports.

(The paper says the queen already has an iPod, though -- a 6 GB Mini she bought in 2005 at Prince Andrew's suggestion.)

See the Obama family album.

The Queen, in turn, gave the president a silver-framed photograph of herself, the standard present for visiting dignitaries.

The Obamas' gift-giving was closely monitored in the UK after the couple came under fire for giving England's prime minister a set of American movie DVDs that weren't formatted for European players during his White House visit earlier this month.

See Michelle and Obama's most memorable moments.

Meanwhile, Michelle changed out of the affordable J.Crew outfit -- a crystal-studded cardigan that's already sold out at the chain, and a mint green pencil skirt -- she wore for breakfast with Prime Minster Gordon Brown's wife earlier today.

See first lady fashion over the years.

She was spotted with the queen in a demure Azzedine Alaia cardigan, pearls and full Isabel Toledo skirt with tulle.

The first lady has also been spotted wearing an ivory Thakoon jacket and chartreuse Jason Wu dress since touching down in London late last night. The Obamas are visiting five countries in eight days as part of the G-20 Economic Summit.