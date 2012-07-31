The timing isn't ideal, but beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh is in it to win it.

The two-time defending Olympic gold medalist, 33, has pinkeye, according to ESPN. She is taking antibiotics and still plans to compete with her partner, Misty May-Treanor, 35, in the next round. Walsh's husband, Casey Jennings, is also suffering from conjunctivitis.

After first and second round wins at the London Olympics, Walsh and May-Treanor have extended their Olympic winning streak to 31 consecutive sets without a loss.

"To all you amazing fans, friends, supporters out there. . . you are so rad!" Walsh wrote on Facebook July 30. "I'm too tired to write a lil recap but before I hit the hay please know that your love, energy and support means the world to us. We can feel it! Keep it coming. Please! We'll keep getting better -- I promise! Love and hugs from London."

