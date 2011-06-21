With a body like Joe Manganiello's, it's no wonder why he's so comfortable filming nude scenes on the HBO hit True Blood.

VIDEO: Joe chats with Us about how he stays in shape

And yet, the 34-year-old actor -- currently engaged to model Audra Marie -- insists he doesn't keep in shape out of vanity. "If Alcide was described as weighing 300 pounds with a comb-over and missing his front teeth, that's what I would look like," the modest actor tells the July issue of GQ.

PHOTOS: True Blood stars, then and now

Still, it can't be easy to disrobe in front of an entire crew of people -- let alone costars Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgard and Ryan Kwanten.

PHOTOS: True Blood and other hot summer shows

"Once they yell action," Manganiello says, "you're a werewolf and you're not thinking about it. But before, there's a boom guy crouched behind you at ass level."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly